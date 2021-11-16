Sting upset Knights 4-2 in Ontario Hockey League

SARNIA, Ont. — Nolan DeGurse scored the game-winning goal and Benjamin Gaudreau made 36 saves as the Sarnia Sting upset the London Knights 4-2 in the Ontario Hockey League on Tuesday.

Max Namestnikov, Nikita Tarasevich and Braden Guy, with the insurance goal, also scored for Sarnia.

Cody Morgan scored both goals for the Knights, who top the Eastern Conference. Netminder Brett Brochu made 22 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2021.