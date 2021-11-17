Emma Teitel: When it comes to in-person dining, the end of QR codes should be on the menu

And we all know that staring into a phone begets more staring into a phone. Why not check your email while you’re browsing the beer list? And why put the phone back into your purse when you’re done? You’re going to order more food and drinks so you might as well keep it out on the table where you will notice and attend to its every vibration.

None of this would be a problem if the system actually worked. If QR code menus were proven to keep COVID numbers down, I’d happily stare into my phone at restaurant tables for the next five years. But we know well by now that though it isn’t impossible to catch COVID-19 via touch, it’s highly unlikely.

“There’s a long chain of events that would need to happen for someone to become infected through contact with groceries, mail, takeout containers or other surfaces,” infectious disease epidemiologist Julia Marcus told the New York Times last year. On the other hand, the chain of events that would need to happen for you to become infected by the unmasked friend sitting across from you indoors is about as short as it gets. And yet fully vaccinated people are permitted to do this at restaurants in Ontario, as they should be.

Why then can’t they pick up a menu?

Physical menus aren’t merely low risk for COVID transmission. They may even help some businesses’ bottom lines. Last month, the CEO of American chain restaurant, BJ’s Restaurants Inc., told the trade publication “Nation’s Restaurant News” that customers spend roughly 70 cents more per cheque when they order off a physical menu vs. a QR code menu. The company plans to reinstate paper menus and phase out the QR versions as a result.

But for people concerned about the low risk of touch transmission, the constant disinfecting of surfaces isn’t going anywhere (in Toronto we’re so obsessed with deep cleaning we let it hold up our buses).

If physical menus return to restaurants in Toronto they’ll be wiped down with the tables and everything else. But they needn’t become relics of the recent past.

It’s time to bring back the paper menu and reserve the smartphone scrolling for where it belongs: the John.

Emma Teitel is a Toronto-based city columnist for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @emmaroseteitel