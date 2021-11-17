8:10 a.m. The number of airline passengers traveling for Amerian Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, but the Transportation Security Administration says it is ready to handle the surge.

Administrator David Pekoske said Wednesday he expects agency staffing to be sufficient for what's traditionally TSA's busiest travel period.

“We are prepared,” Pekoske told ABC's “Good Morning America.” He said travelers should expect long lines at airports and plan to spend a little more time getting through security.

In 2019, a record 26 million passengers and crew passed through U.S. airport screening in the 11-day period around Thanksgiving. But that plummeted in 2020 as the pandemic kept people at home.

8:05 a.m. Statistics Canada is scheduled to release October’s inflation rate Wednesday, in the shadow of economic warnings that the pace of price growth is likely to accelerate.

The annual inflation rate in September hit an 18-year high when the consumer price index registered a year-over-year increase of 4.4 per cent.

Factors for rising inflation include snarls in supply chains, bumps in prices at the pump and comparisons to lows seen one year earlier.

8 a.m. Hungary’s number of daily COVID-19 deaths and new officially recorded cases on Wednesday climbed to highs not seen since a devastating pandemic surge last spring.

Government figures showed 178 daily deaths and 10,265 new cases in the country of fewer than 10 million. The latter figure approached record pandemic highs set in March, while daily deaths were the highest since May 1.

The numbers reflected a worsening pandemic situation in the Central European country, which in spring had the highest COVID-19 death rate per capita in the world.

7:30 a.m. Teachers, stop going to the police.

Toronto police are asking educators to stop filing complaints about their school boards’ COVID-19 vaccination policies.

To date, 53 staff with the Toronto District School Board, and three with the city’s Catholic board, have filed police reports.

“After reviewing the occurrences, no criminal charges will be laid,” said Toronto police spokesperson Connie Osborne. “This is not a criminal matter and we would ask that people do not report this to police.”

5:50 a.m.: South Korea on Wednesday reported 3,187 new cases of the coronavirus, nearly matching a one-day record set in September, a worrisome development in a country that eased social distancing rules in recent weeks to lessen the pandemic’s economic impact.

The Delta-driven spread has raised questions about whether the country was too quick to ease pandemic restrictions at the start of November in what officials described as a first step toward restoring some pre-pandemic normalcy.

There has been a rise in serious cases and fatalities among senior citizens who rejected vaccines or people in long-term care settings whose immunities have waned after being inoculated early in the vaccine rollout, which began in late February.

Officials are now pushing to speed up the administration of booster shots for people who were fully vaccinated more than six months ago.

Wednesday 5:45 a.m.: Germany’s disease control agency reported 52,826 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as infection rates continue to climb.

The Robert Koch Institute said 294 more people died in Germany of COVID-19 since the previous day, bringing the country’s pandemic death toll to 98,274.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has called on doctors not to be too strict about waiting at least six months before giving patients vaccine booster shots.

Infections have shot up in recent weeks, particularly among unvaccinated people, with southern and eastern Germany the hardest hit.

