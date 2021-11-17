Loblaw Companies Q3 profit up, beats expectations

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Companies Ltd. beat expectations as it reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by strong demand in stores and online.

Canada's largest grocery and pharmacy chain says it earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $431 million or $1.27 per diluted share for the 16-week period that ended Oct. 9.

The result compared with a profit of $342 million or 96 cents per diluted share in the same period last year.

Revenue in the quarter totalled $16.05 billion, up from $15.67 billion a year earlier.