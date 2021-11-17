Human remains found in archaeological dig

GUELPH, Ont. — An archaeological dig underway in Guelph, Ont., has led to the discovery of 63 grave shafts and 26 human bone fragments.

Officials from the city of Guelph provided their latest bi-weekly update on the archaeological excavation on Tuesday.

The municipality and Archaeological Research Associates are excavating the city's Baker and Wyndham Street parking lots to make way for the development of a publicly accessible integrated civic hub called the Baker District.

The Baker and Wyndham Street site was used as an all-faith cemetery from 1827 to 1853, when human burials were banned within town limits.

The property was purchased by the city of Guelph as a public park in 1879, and when plans were made to move the remains from the old public burying ground to a new cemetery, family members moved some burials, but others, especially unmarked graves, remained.

The city says appropriate agencies such as Guelph Police Services, partner Indigenous governments and provincial ministries are being notified when human remains are discovered, and that all remains found during the excavation will be documented and reinterred at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

