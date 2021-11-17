Canada conquers Mexico in World Cup soccer qualifying, and Edmonton cold wasn’t only reason

The advantage the Canadian men’s soccer team had been looking for since long before it arrived in Edmonton last Monday fell at Cyle Larin’s feet a couple of minutes into first-half injury time on Tuesday night.

The home team got the conditions it wanted: well-below freezing temperatures, gusty winds, snowbanks surrounding the icy green turf at Commonwealth Stadium. Canadian weather, the kind that Canadian players were familiar with growing up and that makes visiting teams uncomfortable — like the altitude at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, or the extreme heat of Stade Sylvio Cator in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Visit TheStar.com to read the full article.

