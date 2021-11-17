Person under 20 dies of COVID-19 in Ontario

TORONTO — A person under the age of 20 is among 12 new COVID-19 deaths the province is reporting today.
A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says the government is sending its condolences to the family of the deceased, and won't offer any more information out of respect for their privacy.
It comes as Ontario reports another 512 cases of COVID-19.
Elliott says 310 of today's new cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.
She says 274 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, and 133 are in intensive care units.
Only 19 of the ICU patients have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with the rest either not fully vaccinated or with an unknown vaccination status.
The province says 88.8 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 85.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2021.
By The Canadian Press
