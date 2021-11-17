Alleged London, Ont., attacker's case put over

LONDON, Ont. — A London, Ont., man facing terror-related murder charges for allegedly killing four members of a Muslim family has had his case adjourned for a month.

Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the family with his truck on June 6.

Police have alleged the incident was motivated by hate against the Islamic faith.

Veltman faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, in what prosecutors say was an act of terrorism.