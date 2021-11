Elliott doubles down on symptomatic pharmacy tests

TORONTO — Ontario's health minister says people with COVID-19 symptoms can be safely tested for the virus in pharmacies.

Safety concerns were raised in the legislature today about the proposed plan, but Christine Elliott says infection and control measures will be followed.

She says parts of rural and northern Ontario have a need for testing options, and precautions will be taken to keep people safe.

She also says there will be a list of participating pharmacies and signage posted outside so people know before entering the facility.