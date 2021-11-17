Ontario gives Wheatley $3.8M in explosion relief

TORONTO — The Ontario government is providing an additional $3.8 million in funding to support the community of Wheatley as it recovers from an explosion that occurred at a building this summer.

The Aug. 26 explosion, suspected to be caused by a gas leak, levelled a building in downtown Wheatley and left several people requiring medical attention.

The province says the funds will help evacuated residents with immediate needs such as housing and food, and ensure the Municipality of Chatham-Kent can continue to deliver emergency services.

The government previously announced $2 million in funding to help businesses in the community resume operations.