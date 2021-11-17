Hamilton teen charged in $46-million cryptocurrency theft

A Hamilton teen has been arrested in connection with the theft of $46 million worth of cryptocurrency.
The theft from a single victim in the United States is the biggest reported theft of digital currency from one person, said Hamilton police.
In March 2020, Hamilton joined a joint investigation with the FBI and United States Secret Service electronic crimes task force into the $46-million theft.
The victim was targeted in a SIM swap attack, police said.
This a scam where someone manipulates a cellphone provider into switching the victim’s phone number over to a SIM card they own. This allows the scammer to intercept two-factor authorization requests on the victim’s phone and access accounts and information.
As a result of this attack, cryptocurrency, valued at approximately $46 million Canadian, was stolen from the U.S. victim.
Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that uses a technology called blockchain that is decentralized, with records spread across many computers for security. Many companies have their own currencies, often called tokens. The most well-known cryptocurrency is bitcoin.
In this case, the investigation uncovered that some of the stolen cryptocurrency was used to buy a rare online username for gaming. Police said they found the account holder of that username, leading them to the Hamilton teen.
Hamilton police seized cryptocurrency valued in excess of $7 million Canadian.
The Hamilton teen is charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of property or proceeds of property obtained by crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Kenneth Kirkpatrick at 905-546-4793.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppershamilton.com.
Nicole O’Reilly is a Hamilton-based reporter covering crime and justice for The Spectator. Reach her via email: noreilly@thespec.com
A Hamilton teen has been arrested in connection with the theft of $46 million-worth of cryptocurrency — the largest ever reported theft of digital currency from a single victim.
The investigation involved the FBI and United States Secret Service electronic crimes task force, who turned to Hamilton police early last year after a digital trail led investigators here.
Hamilton police Det. Const. Kenneth Kirkpatrick would not detail the role the Hamilton teen is accused of playing in the theft, noting that the case is before the courts, the accused is a youth and the investigation is ongoing.
However, he confirmed Hamilton police seized cryptocurrency in relation to the teen valued right now at $7 million Canadian.
The scam
The victim came forward to U.S. authorities in early 2020. The investigation revealed the victim was targeted in a SIM swap attack. This a scam where someone manipulates a cellphone provider into switching the victim’s phone number over to a SIM card they own, sometimes the scammer pretends to be the account holder.
“Now threat actor has control of our victim’s phone,” Kirkpatrick said of the scam.
Once in control of the phone, the scammer can intercept two-factor authorizations and access accounts. This type of fraud isn’t just used to steal cryptocurrency. It can give the user access to everything on a person’s phone, including banking information, emails and social media, he said.
However, cryptocurrency appears to be a growing target. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre recently said scams involving cryptocurrency are on the rise across Canada.
What is cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that uses a technology called blockchain that is decentralized, with records spread across many computers for security. Many companies have their own currencies, often called tokens. The most well-known is bitcoin.
While it’s often seen as more secure, the “weak link” can be the person in control of the asset. Increasingly victims are being duped into transferring their cryptocurrency to someone trying to steal from them.
The value of cryptocurrency goes up and down. It can be traded, used to purchase items from organizations that accept cryptocurrency or turned into the currency of your choice through a third-party.
Kirkpatrick said total value of the cryptocurrency stolen last year would be well over $46 million now.
It’s not clear what happened with the rest of the stolen currency.
The investigation
In this case, Hamilton police were called in March 2020 to join the joint project after U.S. investigators found that some of the stolen cryptocurrency was used to buy a rare gaming username online. Police traced the account holder of that username, leading them to Hamilton and ultimately the teen.
The Hamilton teen is charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of property or proceeds of property obtained by crime.
Hamilton police originally created the tech crime unit to assist detectives with collecting digital evidence. Kirkpatrick said the success of that unit and the growth of technological crimes led the service to create its own cyber crime unit three years ago.
Cyber crime is on the rise, he said, adding that it’s important to have officers with specialized training.
But there is also an educational component to their work, to help people protect themselves. This includes encouraging people to use multifactor identification, use different passwords for different accounts and, when it’s an option, add passwords or pins to accounts and services such as banking or cellphone providers.
Nicole O’Reilly is a Hamilton-based reporter covering crime and justice for The Spectator. Reach her via email: noreilly@thespec.com
A Hamilton teen has been arrested in connection with the theft of $46 million-worth of cryptocurrency — the largest ever reported theft of digital currency from a single victim.
The investigation involved the FBI and United States Secret Service electronic crimes task force, who turned to Hamilton police early last year after a digital trail led investigators here.
Hamilton police Det. Const. Kenneth Kirkpatrick would not detail the role the Hamilton teen is accused of playing in the theft, noting that the case is before the courts, the accused is a youth and the investigation is ongoing.
However, he confirmed Hamilton police seized cryptocurrency in relation to the teen valued right now at $7 million Canadian.
The scam
The victim came forward to U.S. authorities in early 2020. The investigation revealed the victim was targeted in a SIM swap attack. This a scam where someone manipulates a cellphone provider into switching the victim’s phone number over to a SIM card they own, sometimes the scammer pretends to be the account holder.
“Now threat actor has control of our victim’s phone,” Kirkpatrick said of the scam.
Once in control of the phone, the scammer can intercept two-factor authorizations and access accounts. This type of fraud isn’t just used to steal cryptocurrency. It can give the user access to everything on a person’s phone, including banking information, emails and social media, he said.
However, cryptocurrency appears to be a growing target. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre recently said scams involving cryptocurrency are on the rise across Canada.
What is cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that uses a technology called blockchain that is decentralized, with records spread across many computers for security. Many companies have their own currencies, often called tokens. The most well-known is bitcoin.
While it’s often seen as more secure, the “weak link” can be the person in control of the asset. Increasingly victims are being duped into transferring their cryptocurrency to someone trying to steal from them.
The value of cryptocurrency goes up and down. It can be traded, used to purchase items from organizations that accept cryptocurrency or turned into the currency of your choice through a third-party.
Kirkpatrick said total value of the cryptocurrency stolen last year would be well over $46 million now.
It’s not clear what happened with the rest of the stolen currency.
The investigation
In this case, Hamilton police were called in March 2020 to join the joint project after U.S. investigators found that some of the stolen cryptocurrency was used to buy a rare gaming username online. Police traced the account holder of that username, leading them to Hamilton and ultimately the teen.
The Hamilton teen is charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of property or proceeds of property obtained by crime.
Hamilton police originally created the tech crime unit to assist detectives with collecting digital evidence. Kirkpatrick said the success of that unit and the growth of technological crimes led the service to create its own cyber crime unit three years ago.
Cyber crime is on the rise, he said, adding that it’s important to have officers with specialized training.
But there is also an educational component to their work, to help people protect themselves. This includes encouraging people to use multifactor identification, use different passwords for different accounts and, when it’s an option, add passwords or pins to accounts and services such as banking or cellphone providers.
Nicole O’Reilly is a Hamilton-based reporter covering crime and justice for The Spectator. Reach her via email: noreilly@thespec.com