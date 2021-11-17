Hamilton teen charged in $46-million cryptocurrency theft

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that uses a technology called blockchain that is decentralized, with records spread across many computers for security. Many companies have their own currencies, often called tokens. The most well-known is bitcoin.

While it’s often seen as more secure, the “weak link” can be the person in control of the asset. Increasingly victims are being duped into transferring their cryptocurrency to someone trying to steal from them.

The value of cryptocurrency goes up and down. It can be traded, used to purchase items from organizations that accept cryptocurrency or turned into the currency of your choice through a third-party.

Kirkpatrick said total value of the cryptocurrency stolen last year would be well over $46 million now.

It’s not clear what happened with the rest of the stolen currency.

The investigation

In this case, Hamilton police were called in March 2020 to join the joint project after U.S. investigators found that some of the stolen cryptocurrency was used to buy a rare gaming username online. Police traced the account holder of that username, leading them to Hamilton and ultimately the teen.

The Hamilton teen is charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of property or proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Hamilton police originally created the tech crime unit to assist detectives with collecting digital evidence. Kirkpatrick said the success of that unit and the growth of technological crimes led the service to create its own cyber crime unit three years ago.

Cyber crime is on the rise, he said, adding that it’s important to have officers with specialized training.

But there is also an educational component to their work, to help people protect themselves. This includes encouraging people to use multifactor identification, use different passwords for different accounts and, when it’s an option, add passwords or pins to accounts and services such as banking or cellphone providers.

