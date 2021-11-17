Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU). Down $1.60 or 2.4 per cent to $64.62. As food manufacturers grapple with rising costs and supply chain issues, two of Canada's biggest grocers are signalling the potential for higher prices and the spotty availability of some products in the coming months. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and Metro Inc. released their latest financial results on Wednesday, offering a glimpse at the inflationary pressures and labour challenges hitting the grocery industry. The situation is expected to lead to higher food prices and brief shortages of some specialty products on store shelves, suggesting the pandemic could have a lasting impact on the food industry. Loblaw president and chairman Galen G. Weston said manufacturers are consolidating production into the highest volume products and putting secondary sizes and flavours on allocation, managing limited supplies by limiting retailers to finite amounts of some products. Metro CEO Eric La Flèche told financial analysts that some products "continue to be hard to get supplied and to get the quantities that we would like." It's not just grocery store shelves that are expected to be affected by the pandemic's ongoing impact. The soaring costs of labour, shipping and commodities are driving up costs for food manufacturers, and many consumer packaged goods companies are seeking price increases.

High Liner Foods Inc. (TSX:HLF). Up 81 cents or 6.2 per cent to $13.94. High Liner Foods Inc. raised its dividend as it reported its third-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year ago. The frozen seafood company says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share, up from seven cents which it paid in the third quarter. High Liner, which reported its results in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$9.2 million or 26 cents per share for the quarter ended Oct. 2, up from a profit of US$3.8 million or 11 cents per share in the same quarter last year. Sales totalled US$214.3 million, up from US$194.6 million a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, High Liner says it earned 32 cents per diluted share for its most recent quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 18 cents per diluted share a year ago. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 23 cents per share and US$206.5 million in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2021.

By The Canadian Press