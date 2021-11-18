LIST: Metro, Food Basics, FreshCo and Sobeys reporting new employee COVID-19 cases. Here are the impacted locations across Ontario

Several big-name stores are once again reporting new COVID-19 cases.
The cases in grocery stores continue to emerge as the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for five-to-11-year-olds in Canada is expected to be announced later this week.
Here are the grocery store locations impacted by new infections:
Metro
Nov. 11: New case at Food Basics, 868 Dundas St., Woodstock. The employee's last day of work was Nov. 4
Nov. 11: New case at Metro, 250 Greenbank Rd., Ottawa. Employee's last day of work was Nov. 9
Nov. 10: New case at Metro Distribution Centre, 490 Industrial Ave., Ottawa. Last day of work was Nov. 8
Nov. 10: New case at Food Basics, 1299 Oxford St E., London. Employee's last day of work was Nov. 7.
Sobeys
Nov. 15: New employee infection for Sobeys at 640 Parkside Dr., Waterloo. Last day of work was Nov. 7
Nov. 10: New employee infection at Sobeys at 678 Broadway St. R.R. 7, Tillsonburg. Last day of work was Nov. 2.
Nov. 8: New infection at FreshCo in Georgetown, with last day worked being Nov. 2
"Out of respect for our teammates and their confidentiality, we will never release any personal information about our people," Sobeys said in an online statement. "We will always do everything we can to support our teammates and ensure their safety."
McDonald's meanwhile, joins Loblaw Companies Limited, whose stores include No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore
and Shoppers Drug Mart, who this past summer decided to no longer make public COVID-19 cases in its stores.
Several big-name stores are once again reporting new COVID-19 cases.
The cases in grocery stores continue to emerge as the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for five-to-11-year-olds in Canada is expected to be announced later this week.
Here are the grocery store locations impacted by new infections:
Metro
Nov. 11: New case at Food Basics, 868 Dundas St., Woodstock. The employee's last day of work was Nov. 4
Nov. 11: New case at Metro, 250 Greenbank Rd., Ottawa. Employee's last day of work was Nov. 9
Nov. 10: New case at Metro Distribution Centre, 490 Industrial Ave., Ottawa. Last day of work was Nov. 8
Nov. 10: New case at Food Basics, 1299 Oxford St E., London. Employee's last day of work was Nov. 7.
Sobeys
Nov. 15: New employee infection for Sobeys at 640 Parkside Dr., Waterloo. Last day of work was Nov. 7
Nov. 10: New employee infection at Sobeys at 678 Broadway St. R.R. 7, Tillsonburg. Last day of work was Nov. 2.
Nov. 8: New infection at FreshCo in Georgetown, with last day worked being Nov. 2
"Out of respect for our teammates and their confidentiality, we will never release any personal information about our people," Sobeys said in an online statement. "We will always do everything we can to support our teammates and ensure their safety."
McDonald's meanwhile, joins Loblaw Companies Limited, whose stores include No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore
and Shoppers Drug Mart, who this past summer decided to no longer make public COVID-19 cases in its stores.
Several big-name stores are once again reporting new COVID-19 cases.
The cases in grocery stores continue to emerge as the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for five-to-11-year-olds in Canada is expected to be announced later this week.
Here are the grocery store locations impacted by new infections:
Metro
Nov. 11: New case at Food Basics, 868 Dundas St., Woodstock. The employee's last day of work was Nov. 4
Nov. 11: New case at Metro, 250 Greenbank Rd., Ottawa. Employee's last day of work was Nov. 9
Nov. 10: New case at Metro Distribution Centre, 490 Industrial Ave., Ottawa. Last day of work was Nov. 8
Nov. 10: New case at Food Basics, 1299 Oxford St E., London. Employee's last day of work was Nov. 7.
Sobeys
Nov. 15: New employee infection for Sobeys at 640 Parkside Dr., Waterloo. Last day of work was Nov. 7
Nov. 10: New employee infection at Sobeys at 678 Broadway St. R.R. 7, Tillsonburg. Last day of work was Nov. 2.
Nov. 8: New infection at FreshCo in Georgetown, with last day worked being Nov. 2
"Out of respect for our teammates and their confidentiality, we will never release any personal information about our people," Sobeys said in an online statement. "We will always do everything we can to support our teammates and ensure their safety."
McDonald's meanwhile, joins Loblaw Companies Limited, whose stores include No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore
and Shoppers Drug Mart, who this past summer decided to no longer make public COVID-19 cases in its stores.