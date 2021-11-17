Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine arrives too late for some. Did Canada miss an opportunity?

Last week, B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the 3,000 health-care workers who have not been vaccinated in B.C. and are in violation of a provincial mandate, would be offered the one-shot vaccine first. The number is about two per cent of the health-care workforce in the province.

“Our first priority will be offering it to B.C. workers who have been affected by the (public health officer) order and who want the vaccine as an option for them to continue to safely work in B.C.,” Henry said at a news conference.

She said the vaccine offers the roughly the same protection as two doses of the other viral-vector vaccine, from Oxford-AstraZeneca, which Health Canada says is about 66 per cent.

An official with the B.C. government said while the National Advisory Committee on Immunization preferentially recommends mRNA vaccines, the J&J vaccine “offers another option for those who are not getting the mRNA vaccine for one reason or another, and it can help increase our vaccine coverage as we are already seeing uptake among some health-care workers.”

B.C. and Alberta have both received about 5,000 doses of J&J.

Saskatchewan, which has 2,500 doses, is offering its J&J doses at walk-in clinics upon request. They are being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Saskatchewan began its rollout of the J&J vaccine Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ontario said Wednesday it has just received a supply of the vaccine from the federal government. But the province is only making it available to those who have a referral from a doctor due to severe allergies to mRNA vaccines.

Muhajarine said he favours not reserving the J&J vaccine for select groups because it creates a barrier for those who would otherwise get vaccinated.

Widely used in the United States, the J&J vaccine was approved by Health Canada in March, but faced production problems and other issues getting it into Canada.

With files from The Canadian Press

Jeremy Nuttall is a Vancouver-based investigative reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @Nuttallreports