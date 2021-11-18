Bruce Arthur: With Health Canada set to approve Pfizer for kids Friday, there’s a path out from parents’ anxious wait

One truth of having kids is the years are short but the days are long, though pandemic years may be an exception. And if you have kids aged between five and 11, you have spent the past two weeks watching American kids get vaccinated while yours wait. For parents, the pandemic has been hard.

But the next step is coming, and soon. Multiple sources tell the Star that Health Canada approval of the Pfizer vaccine for five-to-11-year-olds will be announced Friday; deliveries of approximately three million doses will follow, which is enough for a first dose for every eligible Canadian child. An exact timeline is hard to discern, but public officials have said needles could go into arms before the end of November. It’s going to happen.

For most parents, it will be a relief. The safety data painstakingly released by the American FDA was already reassuring. The plans from public health have been filed. Hopefully, Ontario will not repeat past vaccination mistakes and will prioritize the most at-risk areas, and have a coherent booking system. Hopefully, the education campaigns that are already ongoing will help.

And hopefully, enough parents decide to protect their kids, and in so doing eliminate a significant reservoir of Canada’s unvaccinated population. Elementary schools are far and away the leading source of identified COVID-19 outbreaks in Ontario. This will help.

The pandemic has been a challenge for so many, but parents have that extra responsibility. Without easy access to outdoor space, or the insulation of money, or a million other variables, it was harder. And now, parents with children under 12 will be among the last to be able to make their choices as a fully vaccinated family.

And to be clear, this isn’t a finish line. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore told an Ottawa radio station Wednesday the interval between the two doses will be eight weeks, matching the recommendation for adults, instead of the American recommendation of three weeks. Which means even if you have a five-to-11-year-old — and I have two, ages six and 10 — your child will not be double vaccinated until late January, at the earliest. If you were hoping for fully vaccinated kids at Christmas, it’s not happening.

Trials did indicate that a first dose provoked a strong immune response in children: a 91.4 per cent efficacy against infection over a period of months with children who were back in school, and in other congregate settings, such as sports and after-school activities.

But still, the wait isn’t over. Maybe you’re watching the United States because it’s Canada’s favourite TV show, and as harrowing and gruesome as it might be, you may know you can walk into an American pharmacy, give a last name and date of birth, and walk out with a dose of Pfizer for your kids.

But besides the fact that Canada comparing itself to our southern neighbours is a very dangerous game, it’s just not the same. The Pfizer data was submitted to the U.S.’s Food and Drug Administration on Sept. 28; it was submitted to Health Canada Oct. 18. The United States has buying power that Canada does not.

Still, it’s OK to be a Canadian parent who worries about COVID getting into the house after you worked so hard to keep it out, or have your life disrupted by every sniffle, or to put a kid in virtual school with a teacher who vanishes after a month. We should note, parents with kids who are under five will be the ones left behind for a time now, wondering if every cough is COVID, whether the colds that are recirculating are just colds, and waiting for tests to get the kid back into daycare. A lot of a pandemic is how lucky you are when it arrives, in about a hundred different ways.