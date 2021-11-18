Video caught car scouting man's Toyota — then his neighbour’s Honda was stolen

Jay Franco is music to the ears at nursing and retirement homes across Canada. For 20 years he has been performing the songs residents grew up with — like “It’s a long way to Tipperary” on Remembrance Day. His Toyota with the licence plate “1MANBAND” is his roadie.
“My musical instruments, speakers, everything I need to put smiles on the faces of people at the homes, that car gets me to my job,” says Franco.
Jay Franco is music to the ears at nursing and retirement homes across Canada. For 20 years he has been performing the songs residents grew up with — like “It’s a long way to Tipperary” on Remembrance Day. His Toyota with the licence plate “1MANBAND” is his roadie.
“My musical instruments, speakers, everything I need to put smiles on the faces of people at the homes, that car gets me to my job,” says Franco.
Jay Franco is music to the ears at nursing and retirement homes across Canada. For 20 years he has been performing the songs residents grew up with — like “It’s a long way to Tipperary” on Remembrance Day. His Toyota with the licence plate “1MANBAND” is his roadie.
“My musical instruments, speakers, everything I need to put smiles on the faces of people at the homes, that car gets me to my job,” says Franco.