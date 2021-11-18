Art rental market surges amid pandemic

Many told her they wanted to rent a piece to spice up their background for videoconferencing. She suspects some were also inspired by the recent movement encouraging people to support local business and she hopes that momentum will continue and take some of the fear factor out of art purchases.

“Sometimes people are really intimidated by going into larger galleries because they feel like they have to know something about art or that they'll get looked down on if they don't know certain artists or genres, but rental removes a lot of that,” she said.

Her program focuses on pieces, which can be purchased for up to $15,000, but their rentals range from $12 to $250 per month and can last as long as one desires. If you eventually decide to buy a piece, the program knocks the first three months of rental fees off the price.

For those considering their first rental, Mackoff de Miranda recommends focusing on pieces or styles you love and not worrying about commitments.

“Even if it's totally outside of what you thought you might be interested in, just try it,” she said.

“Maybe you'll fall in love with it even more or you'll get totally sick of it after a month and you can bring it back.”

Don’t be afraid to go big or bold, Yiu Coyne adds.

“A lot of new buyers think I’m going to start small and hang this tiny piece over my couch, but you definitely want to go bigger,” she said.

If you’re unsure where to start, she recommends Partial’s sommelier. A consultation is free and can provide a professional opinion on what pieces would best fit and accentuate any space. Customers also get access to augmented reality software letting them virtually place a piece in their home.

Once you’re settled on a piece, some programs like Mackoff de Miranda’s offer delivery and installation services — a good choice for those worried about art being damaged during transport.

Fretful renters can also look at whether their home content insurance will cover damage to the art once it has arrived, but Mackoff de Miranda said history bodes well for those without coverage.

“You'd be surprised how rare it is that damage happens,” she said. “People are generally pretty, pretty careful.”

Yiu Coyne agrees.

“In all the years that we've been around, we've only ever had one instance where something happened,” said Yiu Coyne.

“No one intentionally goes out of their way to damage art.”

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press