Mobile teams to offer COVID testing over the holidays

Ontario is taking COVID-19 testing to shopping malls and other busy locations for the upcoming holiday season as part of a broader effort to keep closer tabs on the virus over the winter months.

Mobile teams will offer tests to people not experiencing symptoms from mid-December to early January in areas with higher infection and hospitalization rates and lower vaccination levels, officials told a briefing Thursday.

The measure is in addition to providing tests in select pharmacies to people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID — a plan that has raised concerns about safety, as the Star has reported this week. School children will also be sent home with tests to do over the Christmas holidays.

Testing in malls will be voluntary and is aimed at getting samples from a mix of the vaccinated and unvaccinated at a time of year when more social activities are taking place and the risk of transmission is higher, officials said.

“Anyone without symptoms will be able to get a test quickly and easily as part of this time-limited program,” according to briefing materials given to the media in advance of a news conference by chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore.

“Testing options may vary depending on the location.”

The mobile teams will not be at locations such as sports arenas where proof of vaccination is required to enter, officials said.

Details on testing sites will be announced in the coming weeks.

Testing of people with symptoms in pharmacies has raised concerns since details first leaked out on Tuesday, with some health experts saying it could lead to increased spread of the virus unless strict separation, infection prevention and control measures are in place.

That pharmacy testing began Thursday in about 200 pharmacies and could grow to as many as 1,300, depending on how many pharmacies decide to opt in.