Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,637.54, down 15.48 points.)

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 66 cents, or 2.58 per cent, to $24.97 on 22.9 million shares.

Definity Financial Corp. (TSX:DFY). Financials. Down 83 cents, or 2.96 per cent, to $27.17 on 8.2 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up five cents, or 2.81 per cent, to $1.83 on 7.8 million shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SLF). Financials. Down 43 cents, or 0.61 per cent, to $70.42 on 6.7 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 42 cents, or 2.68 per cent, to $16.09 on 5.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up seven cents, or 0.22 per cent, to $32.30 on 5.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Lion Electric Co. (TSX:LEV). Down 51 cents or 3.5 per cent to $13.96. Lion Electric Co. says Groupe Autobus Séguin has ordered 55 electric school buses to be delivered by 2025. The price to be paid for the 45 LionA and 10 LionC model buses was not immediately available. The new buses will be used on school routes in the Montreal and Laval regions in Quebec. Lion Electric says the order is conditional on a grant under the Quebec government's school transportation electrification program and the federal government's zero emission transit fund. The order is in addition to 60 LionC buses ordered by Autobus Séguin in January. Last month, Lion Electric received a conditional order for 1,000 electric school buses from Student Transportation of Canada.