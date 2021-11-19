Handcuffed and hauled away: Western student expelled in showdown over university’s COVID-19 vaccination policy

The university says students were provided with ample opportunity to make enrolment decisions prior to the Oct. 12 deadline, which is when they were required to upload proof of both COVID shots, unless granted a medical or human rights exemption.

This fall, Western says there has been zero on-campus transmission, attributing that to a vaccination rate of 99 per cent amongst staff and students. It also credits the school community as a whole for adhering to safety protocols, which includes mandatory mask use indoors.

After missing the deadline, Wade was notified Oct. 13 that he was non-compliant with the university’s policy and told not to trespass on campus. But he ultimately returned five times, as a way of protesting the university’s request for medical records. He was first detained on Nov.10 outside a school building — this was not videotaped — and returned the following day to class to make a point. He says some of his classmates had told him they had agreed with his views, and he expected them to stand up in his defence. But they didn’t.

His second ouster, on Nov. 11, was captured in a 29-second video posted on an Instagram account popular with Western students. It shows Wade, unmasked, seated in the front row of a class when two campus constables approach him and gesture for him to stand up. Wade complies, puts his hands behind his back and is handcuffed. He is led out of class in a calm and orderly manner as students look on.

Seated nearby Morty Salehi, a second-year student who doesn’t know Wade personally, was “shocked” by the incident.

“Usually (Wade) is wearing a mask, but this time he didn’t show up with a bag or a mask and I asked him, ‘Hey man, do you want a mask?’ And he very nervously told me, ‘No, I’m not even supposed to be here.’”

Salehi says he understands Wade’s “frustration,” pointing out that he has invested money, time and effort in the engineering program.

“I completely see where his frustration is … He was probably trying to make a statement.”

Wade returned to class on Nov. 15, where he was again apprehended. Two campus officers approached him, again in the front row, but this time they didn’t handcuff him.

“In that moment, I decided: Do I want to be someone who walks out of class or is dragged out of class?”

Wade chose the latter, “I thought at the time that being dragged out was the final straw (for students). Like, do you think this is OK?”

Another video, about five seconds long, shows Wade being carried out by officers, who are holding his hands and feet.

“There is disdain for the mandate and policy in that classroom (amongst other students) but they’re not willing to risk it like I have,” said Wade. “At this point, I’ve lost my degree and I’ve lost my access to the university.”

Ziyana Kotadia, the vice-president for university affairs for the University Students’ Council, said there’s widespread support for Western’s vaccine mandate and policies. She noted students have made it clear “a vaccine mandate is the best way to protect our campus community in the face of the ongoing pandemic.”

Wade knows that not complying with the policy and then returning to class, after being told repeatedly to stay off campus, was risky.

“I’m honestly quite happy with it. I want the expulsion because they think that’s a record against me ... But to me, it’s a record against the university, that (it) would be willing to expel a student for choosing to believe in what they believe.”

