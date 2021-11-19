He initially said said all students would have to go back into home schooling. Wolfgang Mueckstein, the country’s health minister, later said that schools would remain open for those who needed to go there but all parents were asked to keep their children at home if possible.

Starting on Feb. 1, the country will also make vaccinations mandatory, public broadcaster ORF reported.

“We do not want a fifth wave,” Schallenberg said, according to ORF. “Not do we want a sixth or seventh wave.”

Austria had initially introduced a national lockdown only for the unvaccinated that started Monday but as virus cases continued to skyrocket the government said it had no choice but to extend it to everyone.

5:25 a.m. The federal government is set to make two major announcements on the pandemic front Friday, starting with the approval of Canada's first COVID-19 vaccine for children, then later detailed plans to ease some of the pandemic-related measures at the border.

The government has scheduled a media briefing with officials at 10 a.m. to share news regarding authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children.

Canada is expecting an accelerated delivery of 2.9 million child-sized doses as soon as Health Canada provides regulatory approval, enough for a first dose for every child in the five to 11 age group.

Officials will also give an update on recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

At 1 p.m., federal ministers are set to discuss easing measures taken to prevent importing new cases across the border.

5:23 a.m. An informal survey shows that at least one million doses of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine supply have gone to waste.

The Canadian Press asked health ministries across the country to provide how many doses had to be disposed of because they had expired or for other reasons.

Not all were able to reply by deadline. Some jurisdictions — including Yukon and Prince Edward Island —only provided the number of expired doses. Ontario refused to provide any information.

The survey suggests at least 1,016,669 doses have been rejected since vaccines first arrived last December. That’s about 2.6 per cent of the entire supply delivered to the provinces and territories that provided their numbers.

Unused doses vary wildly across Canada. Alberta reported disposing of 10 per cent of its doses; Nova Scotia 0.3 per cent.

5 a.m. Campus police at an Ontario university ousted a student from class — once led away in handcuffs and another time carried out by his hands and feet — in a dramatic showdown over the school’s enforcement of its COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

The recent events at Western University in London, captured on video and shared on social media, are among the first to publicly highlight the challenge schools across the province face when upholding a policy that requires staff and students be fully vaccinated on campus.

After being repeatedly warned not to trespass on campus, and removed three times, Harry Wade, 22, was expelled Nov. 18 and told the Star, “if a university is willing to go this far to exclude people then it’s not an institution that I want to participate in.”

Read the full story from the Star’s Isabel Teotonio