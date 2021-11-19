Test for COVID at home as Ontario braces for a rise of cases this winter

Pharmacies will now have take-home PCR kits for those who don’t want to do the test in store. The swab is done at home and returned to the pharmacy. Pharmacies will also start doing rapid antigen testing with results in 15 to 30 minutes. However, the rapid tests will be rolled out in Northern Ontario first.

Students will soon be able to get take-home PCR kits at school with the swab brought to a pharmacy or other participating location for processing. The tests are for those with symptoms or close contacts of confirmed cases.

Students in publicly funded schools will each be given five rapid antigen tests to take home over the winter break. They’ll be asked to do the rapid test every Monday and Thursday starting Dec. 23 until they’ve used them all. Completing the tests is voluntary and not required to return to school.

Mobile testing teams will set up pop-up sites in high-traffic public spaces such as malls, holiday markets and large retail locations as part of a holiday blitz to test those without symptoms.

“I want to be abundantly clear, testing is not a replacement for vaccination,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

“In protecting the hard fought progress we have achieved, we’ve tried to make the experience of COVID testing as assessable as possible for parents and families with the aim fundamentally of keeping children in class.”

He said elementary schools are getting further restrictions in the new year at the same time high schools are loosening them “to allow for a bit more time to get the youth vaccination rollout underway.”

Joanna Frketich is a reporter covering health for The Spectator. jfrketich@thespec.com