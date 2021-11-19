Firefighters face delays booking drive tests

“Now, they do have individuals right now, the service is in place, however, we're dealing with a volunteer fire department, and not every instance or not every individual is always readily available and that creates a challenge. It also raises security concerns,” he said in an interview.

Mantha said he’s also heard from other constituents who are struggling to secure tests for G2 and G licences in a timely fashion amid the pandemic, but he stressed it’s “not a new issue.”

“In northern Ontario, this issue has been one that has been compounded with the COVID pandemic. However, it's an issue that has been long-standing throughout northern Ontario in a variety of the communities,” he added.

It's especially pressing since so many people in the north of the province rely on vehicles to get around, said Mantha, as many communities do not have transit systems or the availability of a taxi or any other means of transportation.

“If they can't access their vehicle, get to work, get to the arena, get to a doctor's appointment, go do their groceries, get in for a medical appointment, we all suffer," he said.

"Our economy suffers or services suffer and individual households suffer."

A spokesperson for Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney blamed the lack of road test capacity in the north on the previous Liberal government.

Jordanna Colwill said the province is investing more than $16 million to increase road testing capacity at all DriveTest centres across the province and hire 251 additional driving examiners.

By the end of the fall, she said 19 of those examiners will be deployed to centres located across northern Ontario, which is expected to increase testing capacity in the region by approximately 150 per cent.

Mantha noted that new centres have been set up in southern Ontario, but the north is only getting new examiners, which he said won't even make a dent.

The ministry has been working closely with local fire departments to ensure they have access to testing as soon as possible, Colwill said.

"We know there is still a lot of work to do," Colwill said in a statement.

"More appointments will be uploaded to the system, but solving this long-standing issue will take time and we appreciate the public’s patience."

