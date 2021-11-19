Canopy Growth makes executive changes

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. says chief financial officer Mike Lee and chief product officer Rade Kovacevic are leaving the company at the end of the year.

In the interim, the cannabis company says the pair will serve in an advisory capacity to support the transition.

Canopy Growth says it has started a search for replacements for both jobs.

Judy Hong has been named interim chief financial officer, while Tara Rozalowsky has been named interim chief product officer.