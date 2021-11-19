Public health units to vaccinate kids

TORONTO — The onus to vaccinate kids five to 11 against COVID-19 in Ontario has shifted to local public health units now that the federal government has approved Pfizer's child-sized shot.

Health Canada gave the mRNA vaccine the green light for use in young kids today, and Ontario's government says it expects to receive the doses within the week.

Public health units -- which have been tasked with creating plans to vaccinate kids -- are expected to set up school-based vaccination sites as supply becomes available.

Toronto Public Health, for instance, says hundreds of schools in the province's most populous city will host clinics, but vaccines won't be given out during class time.