Ontarians have been slow to get third doses of COVID vaccines — missing a ‘dramatic increase in protection’

“When you work mobile and you’re going door to door, obviously it takes a little bit longer than running people through a mass immunization clinic,” Anthony added. “It’s more the importance of the accuracy of making sure people who are most at risk are getting their boosters through that mobile clinic.”

Gina Patricio, who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the spring, got her booster last Thursday. She encourages everyone who is eligible to do the same.

“What are you waiting for?” she asked. “Compared to other places, we’re very, very lucky, and I don’t understand why people wouldn’t take advantage of that situation.”

Patricio, 60, was “pleasantly surprised” at how easy it was to get her third dose, securing an appointment “right away” at a near-empty clinic near her North York home after calling the provincial booking hotline.

Her parents, in their 80s, are going for their boosters Friday. At the same time, she has people she’s very close to who won’t get the vaccine.

“But I can’t force somebody to do anything. I can only encourage those who want to take it to go for it, and to make that appointment, and to take care of themselves.”

Ministry of Health spokesperson Bill Campbell said in an emailed statement that the province “continues to work with all channels within Ontario including public health units, pharmacies and primary care offices, to vaccinate as many Ontarians as possible.”

More than 22.6 million doses COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, and more than 85 per cent of the population 12 and up has received two doses.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. is poised to expand access to boosters to all adults. The New York Times reported Wednesday that the agency plans to authorize Pfizer booster doses to everyone 18 and up this week.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, is arguing that boosters are needed for all to bring the pandemic under control, pointing to the emerging data from Israel.

A large Israeli study using mass vaccination data, published in late October in the medical journal the Lancet, looked at the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine after two doses compared to after a third dose at least five months later. It found that the third dose, compared to just two, lowered the risk of hospitalization by 93 per cent, lowered the risk of severe disease by 92 per cent, and lowered the risk of COVID-related death by 81 per cent.

“Keep in mind that we’re already well protected against severe disease after the second dose,” noted Jüni.

“But the added protection that you see is really dramatic,” he said, referring to the findings in the Israeli study.

In Canada, the Pfizer vaccine is expected to be approved for kids aged five to 11 on Friday.

Jüni urged people eligible for boosters to go now, to avoid the possibility of having to wait later when young children are getting their first shots and more adults qualify for third doses.

Ontario says eligibility for third doses will be expanded in the coming months. But some think that’s not soon enough.

Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth, an Ottawa family physician, believes boosters should be offered to all adults who are six months past their second dose, now that Health Canada has ruled that this is safe.

“We’re coming up on the holidays, we’ve got people who are going to be getting together and we’ve got people who are going to be travelling,” she said. “There’s no shortage of vaccine, so why wouldn’t we give those to patients who are about to be past their six months?”

In Ontario, booster shots are currently available for eligible people at hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. Appointments can be made through the provincial booking site or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

For now, Patricio is happy to take a step that will protect her better.

“If I get sick, the chances of me landing in the ICU are less if I get the shots and the booster,” she said.

“I don’t want to die. I’ve got stuff to do.”

