Health Canada approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

OTTAWA — The next chapter in Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign started Friday when Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech shot for children aged 5 to 11.
The federal health department reviewed science and evidence of the vaccine’s use on children, and concluded the benefits of a lower-dose inoculation against the deadly coronavirus outweigh the potential risks for the age group.
“This is very good news for adults and children alike. It provides another tool to protect Canadians and to the relief of many parents, will bring back a degree of normality to children’s lives,” said Dr. Supriya Sharma, Health Canada’s chief medical adviser.
While Pfizer’s product becomes the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in Canada for children aged 5 to 11, Sharma said it has already been given to roughly 2.5 million children in the United States, where “no known safety issues” have emerged.
Sharma said Health Canada examined a study conducted by Pfizer-BioNTech that involved 4,600 children. Of those, 3,100 got two doses of the shot three weeks apart and 1,500 received placebos. The dose of this mRNA vaccine for children is smaller than that given to adolescents and adults — 10 mg instead of 30 mg, she said.
She said the main side effects observed were similar but less severe than those seen among older recipients, including fatigue and headaches, although swelling at the site of the injection was more pronounced in children.
The study included four reports of serious adverse events, but Sharma said these were determined to be unrelated to the vaccine. There were no cases of severe allergic reaction or heart problems, she added.
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said the Pfizer vaccine has shown an estimated efficacy rate of 90.7 per cent among children aged 5 to 11, which is similar to the rate for adolescents and adults who receive larger doses.
Health Canada is also advising that children not receive a COVID-19 shot within 14 days of receiving any other vaccination, such as a flu shot. This will make it easier to monitor for reactions to the COVID-19 shot specifically, Tam said.
“It’s really just about having an accurate picture of side effects and what they might be related to,” Sharma added.
The study used a three-week interval between doses for the children, but officials said Friday that evidence suggests a longer gap between shots promotes a stronger immune response, and that each province and territory will decide how to spread out the doses.
At this point, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is advising an interval of at least eight weeks. On Thursday, Ontario’s chief medical officer said the vaccine doses would be offered to children at an eight-week interval once it was approved.
NACI also concluded the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe and that it “may be offered” to children aged 5 to 11, although officials said Friday that that phrasing is normal and could be updated to “should be offered” once more evidence is examined.
Children now represent the age group with the highest rates of infection in Canada, Tam said. And while children generally get milder symptoms of COVID-19, some get “severely sick” and have been hospitalized with an inflammatory syndrome associated with the coronavirus and reported longer lasting symptoms of infection, she added.
About 123,379 children aged 5 to 11 have been infected in Canada, Tam said. Of those, 300 have been hospitalized, eight have been admitted to intensive care and two have died.
“As you can see, the severe outcomes are relatively low, but the broader impacts are quite high amongst the age group and I think parents need to be provided with that information to make informed choices,” she said.
Sharma added that the risk of getting heart problems from a COVID-19 infection is also significantly higher than from getting the vaccine.
“We’re authorizing the vaccine for this age group because those benefits outweigh the risk of COVID-19,” she said.
Dr. Howard Njoo, the deputy chief public health officer, noted that the virus has disrupted the school year and children’s activities. He said that if his children were still in that age group, he would get them vaccinated “without hesitation.”
Now that it’s approved, Tam said government expects to get supplies of the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech “very quickly,” but deferred further details to cabinet ministers who would speak later Friday. She also said it’s too soon to say whether children will need to get shots against COVID-19 every year.
Tam said the government is also working with pediatricians, family doctors, pharmacists and others to encourage parents to learn about the vaccine as one of the country’s largest-ever pediatric vaccination campaigns gets underway.
“You will see that escalating in the coming days,” she said.
Health Canada is also reviewing evidence for the Moderna vaccine, which also uses mRNA technology, for children aged 6 to 11.
As of Nov. 6, 74.6 per cent of the total Canadian population was fully vaccinated, according to federal figures.
Alex Ballingall is an Ottawa-based reporter covering federal politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @aballinga
