Health Canada approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

The study used a three-week interval between doses for the children, but officials said Friday that evidence suggests a longer gap between shots promotes a stronger immune response, and that each province and territory will decide how to spread out the doses.

At this point, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is advising an interval of at least eight weeks. On Thursday, Ontario’s chief medical officer said the vaccine doses would be offered to children at an eight-week interval once it was approved.

NACI also concluded the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe and that it “may be offered” to children aged 5 to 11, although officials said Friday that that phrasing is normal and could be updated to “should be offered” once more evidence is examined.

Children now represent the age group with the highest rates of infection in Canada, Tam said. And while children generally get milder symptoms of COVID-19, some get “severely sick” and have been hospitalized with an inflammatory syndrome associated with the coronavirus and reported longer lasting symptoms of infection, she added.

About 123,379 children aged 5 to 11 have been infected in Canada, Tam said. Of those, 300 have been hospitalized, eight have been admitted to intensive care and two have died.

“As you can see, the severe outcomes are relatively low, but the broader impacts are quite high amongst the age group and I think parents need to be provided with that information to make informed choices,” she said.

Sharma added that the risk of getting heart problems from a COVID-19 infection is also significantly higher than from getting the vaccine.

“We’re authorizing the vaccine for this age group because those benefits outweigh the risk of COVID-19,” she said.

Dr. Howard Njoo, the deputy chief public health officer, noted that the virus has disrupted the school year and children’s activities. He said that if his children were still in that age group, he would get them vaccinated “without hesitation.”

Now that it’s approved, Tam said government expects to get supplies of the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech “very quickly,” but deferred further details to cabinet ministers who would speak later Friday. She also said it’s too soon to say whether children will need to get shots against COVID-19 every year.

Tam said the government is also working with pediatricians, family doctors, pharmacists and others to encourage parents to learn about the vaccine as one of the country’s largest-ever pediatric vaccination campaigns gets underway.

“You will see that escalating in the coming days,” she said.

Health Canada is also reviewing evidence for the Moderna vaccine, which also uses mRNA technology, for children aged 6 to 11.

As of Nov. 6, 74.6 per cent of the total Canadian population was fully vaccinated, according to federal figures.

