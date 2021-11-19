Hospitals in rural and northern Ontario struggling after COVID-19 surges in Sudbury, Algoma, St. Thomas

Though hospitals in large centres, such as those in Sudbury, Timmins and Thunder Bay, can care for a significant number of critically ill patients, smaller, more remote hospitals have limited ICU capacity, said Dale.

Northern Ontario’s geography and long distances between hospitals make patient transfers between institutions difficult, especially in the northwest and northeast regions, Dale said, noting winter weather adds another layer of complexity to transporting patients.

Provincial and hospital leaders are closely watching COVID trends in northern Ontario and will assist should any area risk being overwhelmed, he said.

“The North in particular is quite vulnerable. We’re not there yet, but if there is a need to transport large numbers of patients to other centres, that would be the first significant challenge (to the province’s hospital system) since the spring.”

In a statement to the Star, Health Sciences North said the Sudbury hospital, which has Ontario’s highest patient occupancy rates, has increased bed capacity throughout the pandemic to meet demand. In October, it reduced “surgical activities to 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels” and will open 40 new patient beds this month by partnering with long-term-care and retirement homes, president and CEO Dominic Giroux said in a statement.

The population testing positive for COVID in Sudbury has changed throughout the pandemic, with industrial workers, miners and international travellers making up the most cases in the first wave, for example, Giroux said. Now, as in the third wave, the hospital is seeing patients acquiring COVID in the community, “including patients admitted to HSN for other symptoms who get swabbed … and have a positive result for COVID-19.”

Though the Algoma region has a high percentage of its eligible population fully vaccinated — 87 per cent have had two doses, while 91 per cent have one dose — COVID is finding the unvaccinated in the community, said Dr. Lucas Castellani, director of infection prevention and control at Sault Area Hospital.

“There’s still 10,000 people in our community not vaccinated,” he said. “It’s still a large number, and not the number you want, especially with a variant that is so transmissible. It’s like lighting up a match and dropping it in the forest; it will likely start a fire.”

COVID cases are so high in Sault Ste. Marie that the hospital is struggling to keep pace with testing at its assessment centres and now must ship specimens to other labs, increasing turnaround times for results, making it even harder to slow the virus’s spread, Castellani said.

“We didn’t have to do that before,” he said. “Our hospital lab is running until four in the morning. People are working all day and then staying on their own, out of their own goodwill, to finish … But it’s still not enough when we have this big surge.”

As of Thursday, there were 15 COVID patients in Sault Area Hospital; about 75 per cent are unvaccinated. This week, the hospital started offering monoclonal antibody therapy to a few patients, Castellani said.

It also opened a COVID ward with a dedicated physician, something it hadn’t yet needed in the pandemic, though the hospital did admit patients with the virus from southern Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan when hospitals in those regions were overwhelmed, he said.

