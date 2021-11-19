On Nov. 30, crossing the border will get easier. Whether you should travel is another question

“As soon as you go across the border to Michigan, to New York, you’re looking at rates of illness five to six times higher than ours in Ontario,” he told the Star during a briefing.

“If you’re ready to take that risk on, please go ahead, monitor your symptoms when you come back. Even two-dose vaccinated, you can get COVID-19.”

On Friday, Michigan issued a public health advisory recommending everyone age two and older wear masks at indoor gatherings regardless of their vaccination status with cases in the range of 7,000 daily and about 17 per cent of all people being checked for COVID testing positive.

Ontario, with a population one-third larger than Michigan’s, is averaging 625 cases daily and about 2.6 per cent of people being swabbed are testing positive for the virus. While 86 per cent of Ontarians are doubled vaccinated, the rate is just 55 per cent in Michigan.

“We are at another crucial point,” said Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. “We have the chance to turn the tide and turn these rising numbers around.”

In Western New York, 9.3 per cent of people tested for COVID are positive and Gov. Kathy Hochul warned this week during a stop in Buffalo that restrictions may have to be reimposed to curb the rapid spread of the virus with the U.S. Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season approaching.

“This is a high-transmission area,” she said.

Ottawa also plans to change rules to require more incoming professional travellers to be fully vaccinated. As of Jan. 15, professional and amateur athletes — including athletes in leagues like the NHL and NBA — will need to be fully vaccinated to enter Canada, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Friday.

People travelling to reunite with their families, international students over 18 years old, most temporary foreign workers, and truck drivers will also need to be fully vaccinated to enter Canada after that date, Mendicino said.

Exceptions will continue to apply to agriculture and food processing workers, marine crews, refugees and some children, who will still need tests before and after entering the country, as well as quarantine requirements.

Canada also announced Friday that it would add three new vaccines to its list of recognized COVID-19 shots: Sinopharm, which was developed by a Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company; Sinovac, another Chinese-made shot; and COVAXIN, a vaccine developed in India. All three were recently green-lit by the World Health Organization.

