Florida woman charged with smuggling firearms

TORONTO — The Canada Border Services Agency has charged a Florida woman with several firearms offences after the agency allegedly found handguns, magazines and ammunition in her car trunk while she was crossing the U.S. border to Ontario.

The border guards say the woman was stopped on Nov. 1 for secondary examination at the Blue Water Bridge entry port in Point Edward, Ont.

The officers discovered 56 undeclared prohibited firearms,13 over-capacity magazines, 43 ten-round pistol magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition, in boxes in the trunk of the car.

The 48-year-old woman was arrested and charged with making false or deceptive statements, evading compliance, and keeping, acquiring, disposing of goods illegally imported.