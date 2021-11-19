Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Down 59 cents or 2.4 per cent to $23.55. Air Canada is withdrawing from further federal relief after borrowing more than $1 billion to pay back customers whose flights were cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said Friday. Though Ottawa retains an equity stake in the airline, Air Canada's exit from the multibillion-dollar rescue deal marks "another convincing sign of our progress" and liquidity, CEO Michael Rousseau said in a release. The airline reached a $5.9-billion deal with Ottawa in April for an aid package that made loans available to the carrier, but also required pledges to cap executive compensation at $1 million and restore service to regional airports. About 58 per cent of eligible customers requested refunds, including some who were not covered by the federal loan. The rest opted for flight credits, Air Canada said. The relief package also saw the federal government buy $500 million worth of Air Canada shares for a six per cent stake in Canada's biggest airline that Ottawa continues to hold.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Down 15 cents to $15.41. Canopy Growth Corp. says chief financial officer Mike Lee and chief product officer Rade Kovacevic are leaving the company at the end of the year. In the interim, the cannabis company says the pair will serve in an advisory capacity to support the transition. Canopy Growth says it has started a search for replacements for both jobs. Judy Hong has been named interim chief financial officer, while Tara Rozalowsky has been named interim chief product officer. Hong joined Canopy Growth in 2019 as vice-president of investor relations and competitive intelligence, after spending more than 20 years at Goldman Sachs. Rozalowsky has been serving as vice-president of beverage and edibles at Canopy Growth.

Air Transat (TSX:TRZ). Up seven cents or 1.4 per cent to $5.04. Air Transat and WestJet have agreed to co-operate on a codeshare agreement for transatlantic travel. The deal will allow travellers to book flights to Europe involving both airlines on a single ticket with through-checked bags. Under the arrangement, WestJet's code will be placed on Air Transat flights to select cities in Europe, while Air Transat's code will be placed on select WestJet flights in North America. The agreement is expected to be implemented early next year, subject to regulatory approvals. The arrangement comes as the airlines look to rebuild after the pandemic devastated the travel industry. Earlier this year, a deal that would have seen Air Canada acquire Air Transat parent company Transat AT was cancelled after the European Commission indicated its unwillingness to approve the transaction.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2021.

By The Canadian Press