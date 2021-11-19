Bruce Arthur: The fundamental mission of a parent is to protect your children from an uncertain world. The vaccine will help

And Canada has its own guidance. Health Canada approved a three-week interval between shots because they were approving how the trials themselves were conducted; NACI, whose immunization guidance has been one of the quiet triumphs of this pandemic, is recommending eight weeks because it will increase protection and lower an already minuscule chance of what is expected to be mild, treatable myocarditis. Dr. Supriya Sharma, Health Canada’s chief medical adviser, noted that the risk of myocarditis is estimated to be 20 times higher from the virus than from the vaccine.

Everyone involved is also watching desperately for any safety signal they can see, and will continue to do so. NACI recommends parents space out any other vaccinations by at least two weeks — not because of any safety concerns, but so that any safety signal of any kind can be clearly detected. And so far, severe COVID is rare in kids, but adverse events from vaccination appear to be rarer still.

“I think it’s really important to be compassionate. I think it’s really important that parents feel comfortable and confident in their decisions, and that starts with having adequate and accurate information,” said Sharma. “But what we’re seeing today is we’re authorizing the vaccine for this age group, because (the) benefits outweigh the risks for COVID-19.”

Not every parent will want to do this right away. And as someone who believes vaccine mandates should be applied to a wide swathe of industries and settings, and always paired with compassionate education and outreach: that’s OK. It’s OK for parents to treat this as the most personal part of a pandemic whose central question is one of societal trust. Hardcore anti-vaxxers can’t be reasoned with. The hesitant — which likely includes plenty of vaccinated parents — should be treated with compassion. These are their kids.

“I think it is normal for parents to have questions, and we should be able to answer them,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer.

One of the contradictions of vaccination — at least for those who are hesitant — is vaccination is a personal choice with a societal and population-level effect. But for the record, every infectious diseases specialist or virologist I have spoken to with children between five and 11 plans to vaccinate their kids, because they have decided, based on the available information, that is the best way to protect them. I will vaccinate mine, too.

And for some parents the relief will be oceanic; when parents of kids under five are given an option for a safe vaccine, they will feel that, too. When the nurses hand you your baby all you want to do is protect it, and that never really goes away. For nearly two years this pandemic had added weight, whether you feel it every day or not. When you are responsible for others, that weight is multiplied. Based on everything we know, this vaccine will help people protect their children. It’s part of the road back.

So it’s OK, at this particular moment in history, if you feel like you have to keep from crying. But this is like a breath, right? A deep breath. You can keep going.

Bruce Arthur is a Toronto-based columnist for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @bruce_arthur