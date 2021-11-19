Toronto Public Health vice-chair questions city’s COVID-19 policy

Toronto Public Health says “scientific evidence is evolving on how infectious vaccinated individuals are,” but there is “evidence that peak infectiousness is reached quickly and then declines, further suggesting they are not as infectious as an unvaccinated person.”

Wong-Tam also noted in the column that Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, “has stated that natural immunity needs to be considered as a factor in the province’s reopening plan.”

At the same Oct. 28 briefing, Moore also said: “This remains a pandemic of those who haven’t been vaccinated. The vast majority of people in our intensive care units, in our hospitals, or who are getting positive tests are unvaccinated.”

Responding in writing to the Star’s questions, Wong-Tam defended her assertion about infection risk from vaccinated and unvaccinated people as being supported by her interpretation of cited medical reports about viral loads.

She added: “I’m concerned that the same essential workers who we lauded at the beginning of the pandemic as heroes are now losing their jobs because of their unvaccinated status

“That’s why I shared my deeply personal story about my parents. They hold a different opinion than myself about the vaccines and yet still I love them unconditionally. I want us to open the dialogue not shut it down.”

Wong-Tam said she has raised her dislike of the phrase “vaccine hesitant” with public health officials. Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s public health chief, has used the phrase while urging understanding of people’s concerns about vaccine and the need to give them the information they need to understand that COVID-19 poses a much greater risk to their health than vaccine.

De Villa, public health chair Coun. Joe Cressy and Mayor John Tory have strongly endorsed vaccine mandates, including the city’s demand that its staff prove immunization against COVID-19 or be suspended without pay and then fired.

Health board members are appointed by city council. Wong-Tam, first elected vice-chair by fellow board members in 2018, would help lead Toronto’s pandemic response if Cressy became unable to serve as chair.

On Friday, the city said that, as of Thursday, 515 employees were suspended and facing possible dismissal in mid-December, while another 85 city staff were on leave pending review of their application for a human rights exemption.

Asked for comment on Wong-Tam’s column, Cressy wrote: “I certainly do not agree with many of the points raised. We cannot and must not ignore the science in front of us, which is that vaccines are safe and effective.

“As the Board of Health we will continue to lead an evidence-informed immunization campaign. In fact, as we prepare for the 5-11-year-old campaign, that work will only scale up ...

“We have a societal obligation to each other and to help get our city vaccinated.”

