No winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $17 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Nov. 23 with grow to an estimated $22 million.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $17 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Nov. 23 with grow to an estimated $22 million.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $17 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Nov. 23 with grow to an estimated $22 million.
By The Canadian Press