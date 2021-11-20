No winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot

News 04:19 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $17 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Nov. 23 with grow to an estimated $22 million.

By The Canadian Press

