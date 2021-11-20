Martin Regg Cohn: Bali and Bhutan’s roads less travelled a model for the future of post-pandemic tourism

Bhutan is a Tibetan Buddhist country bordering on China that has figured out how to profit from foreigners without selling out. It is learning lessons from the mistakes of neighbouring Nepal, which lets in unlimited backpackers who spend limited funds on camping trips that only take a toll on the land — leaving behind little more than litter on the beaten path.

The Bhutanese chose a different model, deliberately rationing the number of tourists allowed in. This Himalayan Kingdom charges a minimum fee of US $250 a day, per person, collected by the government. I’ve done it — admittedly on the Toronto Star’s tab — but I’d do it again on my own dime, because you get good value (and glimpse Buddhist values). Tourists are always looking for the path of least resistance and lowest cost, so the daily fee acts as a barrier for bargain hunters. That keeps the numbers down while maximizing the revenues that benefit the Bhutanese.

The idea of pricing boutique tourism beyond the reach of mass tourism is controversial, but possibly essential. If not, two developments in the democratization of tourism will destroy travel — the rise of cheap airfares, and the growth of all-inclusive cruises.

Remember that a typical intercontinental flight produces two tonnes of carbon dioxide per passenger each way — roughly the output of driving your car for a full year. A mid-size cruise ship, carrying 3,000 passengers, uses 150 tonnes of fuel a day — equivalent to what 1 million cars give off in particulates. The tourist equivalent of a supertanker can carry as many as 6,000 people, disgorged like dead weight on port cities like Venice as they struggle to stay afloat.

Venice is battening down the hatches to defend itself against an invasion of 30 million visitors a year. Government authorities have decided to ban massive cruise ships from navigating past St. Mark’s Square, and imposed an entrance fee to help pay for upkeep of the World Heritage Site.

The most overrun venues must protect themselves by using price signals to meter the number of tourists — and limit access to a limited resource. Many national parks now require reservations, while museums and palaces across Europe have pioneered time slots and price hikes to regulate the crowd flow and cash flow.

The Uffizi in Florence has spread out visitors throughout the day, and also spread out its collection of Botticellis and Da Vincis to 100 other museums and venues across Tuscany. The benefit of redistributing both the people and the paintings is more breathing room for both.

The challenge is to divert tourists away from the main sites — encouraging them to skip overcrowded Florence and see underappreciated Sienna instead, or bypass Barcelona’s congestion to enjoy Madrid’s attractions. You could do as the Europeans do — get away from Europe by going to the Middle Eastern countries that fearful North Americans avoid, and have them all to yourself.

If you’re reading this final column in my look at travel, you don’t want to be grounded. But if you’re a beach bum or snowbird who jets to the Caribbean for winter jaunts, you may have your head in the sand — is it truly a voyage of human discovery to hole yourself up in a gated resort for a week without immersing yourself in the surrounding culture?

Instead of hopping across the ocean for an annual weekend or weeklong getaway, why not save up the sights for more intensive but less frequent trips? Once there, take the train instead of the plane or boat.

We like to think of tourism as a human interaction, but it’s an economic transaction. It comes with costs and capacity limits that are hardly exempt from the laws of supply and demand.

Tourists need to pace themselves and pick their spots. So too, countries must pick their tourists — limiting the numbers and maximizing the big spenders. Both the visitors and the venues must be more strategic and selective about each other, or they will ruin it for everyone.

Relying on pricing to restrict people sounds elitist, but the experience of Bhutan versus Nepal is a cautionary tale of two kingdoms. If tourism remains a free-for-all, everyone will pay the price, no one will profit, and few places will be preserved.

If we can find a way to restrain mass-tourism and redirect it — to different destinations, at different times, and in less damaging ways — we might conserve the pleasures of travel for another day. But if we let it grow unrestricted to 2 billion and then 3 billion trips a year, we will degrade the planet and its people.

When that day arrives, the tourist hordes will only detract from the sights that once attracted them. They will have travelled vast distances to see foreign cultures, only to be surrounded by their fellow travellers from home.

Until then, safe travels.

Martin Regg Cohn is a Toronto-based columnist focusing on Ontario politics and international affairs for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @reggcohn