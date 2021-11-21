Ontario player wins Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot

News 05:32 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — A ticket holder in Ontario won Saturday's $7.5 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

And the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 24 will be an estimated $5 million.

By The Canadian Press

