Heather Scoffield: In B.C., nature is reminding us why ‘build back better’ is a priority

Moody’s Investors Services just gave Canada a triple-A credit rating once again, and said we’re in fine shape to handle pretty much any crisis that comes our way, even though our debt is monstrous in the wake of the pandemic.

“Canada’s sovereign credit profile is supported by its very high economic and institutional strength, which underpins its resilience to economic shocks,” the credit ratings agency stated.

“While the coronavirus pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for the Canadian economy and resulted in a near-term deterioration in the fiscal position, we expect the sovereign’s credit profile to be resilient over the medium term.”

But we need to make it so, and that requires dynamic economic growth and sharp attention to ensuring the money and initiatives the government devotes to building back are focused on the “better” part of that bumper-sticker slogan that gets tossed around so easily these days.

When the throne speech is said and done, Parliament will be consumed with the immediacy of passing legislation that restructures and targets pandemic benefits, and then move right into a fiscal update before the House of Commons rises for Christmas. The government will have to cut deals with the opposition to get legislation through quickly, and prioritize its election promises to get the fiscal update sent to the printers in time to publish before the end of the session.

But the immediate demands of a minority government are no reason to water down the hard, long-term thinking that needs to be done on implementing the “better” part of building back, say Anne McLellan and Lisa Raitt.

The former cabinet ministers — one Liberal (McLellan), one Conservative (Raitt)— are spearheading a pro-growth initiative backed by the Business Council of Canada, which now has 114 different national associations supporting its efforts. They make the argument that pre-pandemic growth was subpar and not strong enough to sustain us if Canada also wants to be inclusive and green.

They say last spring’s budget — which formed the basis of the Liberal election platform and will inform Tuesday’s throne speech — was a 700-page hodgepodge of old and new measures that purported to be a growth strategy but was actually a ramshackle collection of one-offs with no vision.

“The problem is, they lost the narrative,” McLellan said in an interview.

Managing the short-term crises and putting Canada on a stronger long-term footing require a growth-oriented vision from the federal Liberals, the two former ministers argue, as well as a vigorous conversation with regular Canadians and plenty of initiative from the private sector.

That sounds about right.

Heather Scoffield is the Star’s Ottawa bureau chief and an economics columnist. Follow her on Twitter: @hscoffield