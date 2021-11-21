Five things to watch for in Canadian business

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Rogers-Shaw hearings:

The CRTC’s hearings to consider Rogers Communications' application to acquire Shaw Communications is set to kick off on Monday. Rivals BCE and Telus had previously asked the CRTC to delay the hearings due to an internal dispute over control of Rogers. Hearings are scheduled to go all week.

BoC speech:

Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada Paul Beaudry is scheduled to speak by videoconference at the Ontario Securities Commission Dialogue 2021 on Tuesday. Beaudry’s speech will focus on risks to the stability of the Canadian financial system.

George Weston results:

George Weston is set to hold a call to discuss its third-quarter results on Tuesday. The company recently sold its Weston Foods fresh and frozen bakery businesses to FGF Brands Inc. for $1.2 billion as part of a plan to focus on its retail and real estate businesses including its large stake in Loblaw Companies Ltd. and interest in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Couche-Tard earnings:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Q2 results on Tuesday. The Quebec-based convenience store operator reported in August that it had beaten expectations even though its net profit slipped in the first quarter of its fiscal year despite a 40 per cent increase in revenues.

Business survey: