Peel gets ready to vaccinate kids against COVID-19, using a familiar strategy

When it comes to vaccinating young children — the next biggest challenge against COVID-19 — Peel is hoping to find success by following a familiar playbook.

Peel’s strategy will mirror its success in vaccinating the region’s teens and adults by offering a mix of locations to get immunized, including mass clinics, community and school-based clinics and using its two mobile Vax Vans, said Paul Sharma, co-lead of the COVID-19 vaccination program at Peel Public Health.

As of Sunday, about 89 per cent of Peel’s residents aged 12 and older have received their first COVID shot and about 85 per cent have had two doses. Currently, the region has a COVID infection rate lower than many other public health units.

This is in stark contrast to Peel’s startlingly high infection rates during the pandemic’s second and third waves when hospitals in the region were being flooded with severely ill COVID patients.

As COVID-19 vaccines rolled out through the summer, going into more arms as different groups became eligible, Sharma said Peel Public Health quickly adapted to the community’s needs by opening immunization clinics in specific neighbourhoods and in locations residents felt safe, such as schools, community centres and places of worship.

“We have to make it convenient for people,” he said. “Our goal is for kids to at least have their first dose by the time they go back to school because we want to keep schools open.”

Since the summer, kids aged five to 11 have been the age group in the region with the highest COVID-19 infection rates.

At this point in the pandemic, children are the largest unvaccinated group with many contacts outside their household, and getting shots into little arms will help limit COVID transmission both in schools and at home, Sharma said.

Being immunized will also help make kids and families feel comfortable doing typical kid things, including sports, going to birthday parties and hugging grandparents, he said.

Peel is launching a Super Kids campaign aimed at easing children’s fear through special superhero-themed signs, stickers and other kid-friendly materials in the region’s community, mobile and school-based immunization clinics.