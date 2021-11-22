Ontario Premier Doug Ford government announces COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan for children aged 5-11

Children aged five to 11 will be eligible to book their appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Nov. 23, the Ontario government announced Monday (Nov. 22).

The announcement comes following Health Canada’s approval of the paediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Approximately one million children aged five to 11 are eligible to receive the vaccine, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said, adding it "will help protect Ontario’s progress in the fight against COVID-19 and keep the province’s schools safer and open for in-person learning as more people move indoors and attend family gatherings during the colder months this winter."

Elliott added this is "exciting news" for families and represents "a bright light at the end of the tunnel."

She also said about one-third of COVID-19 cases in Ontario currently are in school-aged children.

Here are some details of the plan to vaccinate kids:

• As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, children aged five to 11 across Ontario will be eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through a variety of channels including the COVID-19 vaccination portal and contact centre, directly through public health units using their own booking system, participating pharmacies which individuals can find on Ontario’s website using the pharmacy locator, and select primary care providers.

• To book an appointment online, children must be turning five years old by the end of 2021 (born in 2016).

• Ontario is expected to receive 1,076,000 doses of the paediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government, which will then be immediately distributed to public health units, pharmacies, and primary care settings across the province. Appointments across the province are expected to begin as early as Nov. 25 when the federal supply arrives at vaccine clinics across the province.

“Receiving vaccine approval for children aged five to 11 is another critical milestone in our vaccination efforts,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “Across the province, Ontarians have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19 and now parents can take comfort in knowing their children will also have the opportunity to be protected.”