Ontario Premier Doug Ford government announces COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan for children aged 5-11

Children aged five to 11 will be eligible to book their appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Nov. 23, the Ontario government announced Monday (Nov. 22).
The announcement comes following Health Canada’s approval of the paediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Approximately one million children aged five to 11 are eligible to receive the vaccine, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said, adding it "will help protect Ontario’s progress in the fight against COVID-19 and keep the province’s schools safer and open for in-person learning as more people move indoors and attend family gatherings during the colder months this winter."
Elliott added this is "exciting news" for families and represents "a bright light at the end of the tunnel."
She also said about one-third of COVID-19 cases in Ontario currently are in school-aged children.
Here are some details of the plan to vaccinate kids:
• As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, children aged five to 11 across Ontario will be eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through a variety of channels including the COVID-19 vaccination portal and contact centre, directly through public health units using their own booking system, participating pharmacies which individuals can find on Ontario’s website using the pharmacy locator, and select primary care providers.
• To book an appointment online, children must be turning five years old by the end of 2021 (born in 2016).
• Ontario is expected to receive 1,076,000 doses of the paediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government, which will then be immediately distributed to public health units, pharmacies, and primary care settings across the province. Appointments across the province are expected to begin as early as Nov. 25 when the federal supply arrives at vaccine clinics across the province.
“Receiving vaccine approval for children aged five to 11 is another critical milestone in our vaccination efforts,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “Across the province, Ontarians have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19 and now parents can take comfort in knowing their children will also have the opportunity to be protected.”
In addition, the province, in conjunction with Health Canada’s First Nations and Inuit Health Branch, has launched Operation Remote Immunity 3.0 (ORI 3.0) to support the administration of COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11 in Northern and Remote First Nation communities, as well as booster doses to eligible populations. ORI 3.0 will run until March 2022.
“Keeping a low rate of infection in our communities is vital to keeping our schools, our businesses and our social settings as safe as possible while minimizing disruption,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “The paediatric Pfizer vaccine offered to children aged five to 11 will be a lower dose that is safe and effective at protecting this age group from COVID-19 and the Delta variant. I strongly encourage every parent and caregiver to get their younger children vaccinated and protected.”
Recently, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Premier Doug Ford said he understands that some parents with younger children are apprehensive about their kids getting vaccinated.
"I'm going to leave that up to the parent when it comes to five to 11-year-olds. Do we want to get them vaccinated? Yes. But there are some parents that are vaccinated, they are a little hesitant at the age of five or six. I get it," Ford said.
Here's video of today's announcement:
