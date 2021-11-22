TDSB delays unpaid leave for 290 unvaccinated staffers, citing shortages

The country’s largest school board will further delay unpaid leave for some unvaccinated staffers, citing shortages — especially in special education.

In an email blast to parents Monday morning, the Toronto District School Board said “any staff who had disclosed that they were not vaccinated were to be placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave without pay, effective today. As a result, approximately 330 staff members are being put on administrative leave as of today.”

However, it added, “as we implement the procedure, it is important that there is minimal impact on students’ learning, well-being and safety. As part of this plan, we are relying on occasional/casual staff to fill in for these staff members but, like other school boards across Ontario, we are seeing lower levels of occasional/casual staff taking available jobs. In addition, we know that the absence of some staff would have a serious impact on the ability of some schools to maintain the safety and well-being of students.

“With those important factors in mind, we have decided to grant temporary exemptions to approximately 290 staff out of the approximately 620 unvaccinated staff members (or 0.7 per cent of the approximately 41,600 TDSB staff members). These exemptions will only last until we are able to adequately fill these positions on a case-by-case basis.”

The board said most of the unvaccinated staff allowed to remain on the job, for now, are special needs assistants, early childhood educators and lunchroom supervisors.

“We know this is an incredibly challenging time for the staff impacted by this procedure, but we are doing all we can to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff,” the board email said, adding that “it is important to note that all staff, including those with temporary exemptions, are continuing to meet all Ministry of Education requirements including regular rapid antigen testing three times per week for those that are unvaccinated.”

In late October, the Toronto board announced it would delay the unpaid leave for staff who weren’t fully vaccinated from Nov. 1, staggering requirements, instead deciding that those who refused to be vaccinated by Nov. 21 would be put on an unpaid leave of absence.

The Toronto board has 39,845 staff, including teachers, administrators and support staff.

Many who had not disclosed their vaccination status were believed to be casual employees who had not worked any shifts so far this fall.

Parents have expressed concerns to the board about unvaccinated staff working with children, especially those in elementary school who have not yet gotten their shots and in particular special education students who may be medically vulnerable.