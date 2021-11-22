Elliott said the surveys show “at least 50 per cent” of parents want to get their kids vaccinated as quickly as possible with another 30 per cent seeking more information, and suggests moms and dads with concerns talk to their doctor or reach out to the Hospital For Sick Children vaccine consultation service.

But New Democrat MPP Doly Begum (Scarborough Southwest) pointed out the SickKids.ca/vaccineconsult service is already booked and said the province should have been prepared with more resources “months ago.”

“Sorry, we couldn’t find any open appointments,” the service website stated when the Star checked on bookings.

The University of Waterloo school of pharmacy said “choosing to wait can be a short-term plan” for parents but said vaccinating kids as soon as possible means lower odds of contracting COVID, getting sick and having to stay home from school and less chance of infecting friends and relatives at holiday gatherings.

“Mild side effects may temporarily interrupt plans,” the school said in a tweet that also noted there is “unclear risk of very rare vaccine side effects” but added complications like myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, are expected to be “even rarer” than in teens and young adults.

Peel medical officer Dr. Lawrence Loh said one dose of the vaccine for kids five to 11 will go a long way to improving protection.

“Family and friends can gather with less risk,” he noted. “I can’t wait to get my children in line.”

In keeping with guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, second doses for kids will be available eight weeks after their first, an interval aimed at providing optimal immunity.

Kids who turn 12 after getting a first pediatric dose of Pfizer will get the full adult dose for their second shot.

Elliott said vaccination venues will vary by health unit, but will include school-based clinics open after-hours to make it easier for parents.

Toronto Public Health says it is expected to administer shots to 20,000 children between Thursday and Dec. 5 at clinics with extended hours at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Woodbine Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Cloverdale Mall at the Mitchell Field Arena.

Appointments can be booked on the Toronto COVID page.

There were 111 cases of COVID-19 in children aged five to 11 reported Monday in Ontario, compared with 38 for kids 12-19, an age group that has reached a full vaccination level of almost 81 per cent.

