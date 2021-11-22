COVID-19 vaccine shot bookings for kids 5 to 11 begins Tuesday

Parents in Ontario can begin booking COVID-19 vaccinations for kids aged 5 to 11 on Tuesday with shots expected to start Thursday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday it will take a few days to distribute two shipments of the pediatric Pfizer vaccines to health units, primary care clinics and pharmacies.

“We’re going to be shipping them immediately,” she told a news conference, calling shots for children “the light at the end of the tunnel” with about one-third of daily COVID cases in school-age kids.

“That speaks to the need.”

Ontario is getting a shipment of more than 400,000 doses Monday and another 600,000 doses Tuesday — enough to cover the approximately 1 million children eligible.

Bookings begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday through the provincial vaccination portal, regional public health units using their own booking systems and participating pharmacies.

To book online, kids must be turning 5 by the end of 2021.

In keeping with guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, second doses for kids will be available eight weeks after their first, an interval aimed at providing optimal immunity.

