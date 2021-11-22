Canada was built for our old climate, so how do we build back for what will be an even harder future?

In the morning, Kim Cardinal opened the outside door from her laundry room to see the rushing Nicola River higher than she had ever seen it before.
Logs the size of telephone poles sped down its swift current. Had she laid down on the ground outside her laundry room door, her hair would have tipped into the river, too.
