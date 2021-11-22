'WARNING': Major recalls of juices sold at Sobeys, FreshCo and Foodland, portable stoves at Canadian Tire, Home Depot shower filters trigger multiple Health Canada concerns

A second recall involves the Coleman Classic 2 Burner Naphtha Stove sold at Canadian Tire.

The camping stove has a red fuel tank with a small chain connecting it to the stove’s green body.

"The recalled product does not meet the labelling and child-resistant packaging requirements for consumer chemical products required by the Consumer Chemicals and Containers Regulations, 2001 under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act," Health Canada said in its warning. "The lack of child-resistant packaging and appropriate labelling information could result in unintentional exposure to the chemical product and lead to serious illness or injury, including death."

As of November 1, 2021 the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

The company reported that 65,234 units of the affected product were sold in Canada since 2010 from January 2010 to September 2021.

Consumers should contact Coleman for updated product warning labels and a new childproof cap for the stove at https://recall.colemancanada.ca/en

Finally, from The Home Depot, Santevia Water Systems is recalling the Santevia Shower Filter made by PureEasy bearing LOT #003-19 or LOT #003-20 sold between January 2018 and June 2018.

Manufacturing changes made to this product caused the seam of the shower filter

to detach under certain water conditions, Home Depot said.

"This could cause the shell of the shower filter to unexpectedly separate releasing the mineral contents into the eyes," Home Depot said in its recall warning reposted recently.

To ensure the safety of all our consumers, Santevia Water Systems will replace all shower filters from Lot #003-19 or #003-20 with a completely re-designed model.

Consumers who have purchased the product should "immediately discontinue use of the product," The Home Depot said, and return the product to The Home

Depot for a full refund, or directly e-mail help@santevia.com for a replacement with an improved Santevia Shower Filter.

