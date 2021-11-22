Susan Delacourt: Anti-vaxxers are about to change Canada — with a little help from Justin Trudeau

The measures taken to protect hospital and health-care workers will be one such appearance. Another will be in a promise to tackle online hate speech and disinformation.

The federal Liberals already were making moves to curb hate speech before the election campaign, but the protests underlined just how quickly disinformation could spread and become dangerous. So too were all the election signs defaced during the campaign, many of them scrawled with racist or xenophobic slurs.

Demonstrators at the anti-Trudeau protests shouted slogans imported directly from disinformation channels online, rife with conspiracy theories on vaccines and the government.

If nothing else, this should have put some iron in the Liberal government’s spine when it comes to stronger measures against online abuse.

The Liberals’ platform identified this as one of the priorities for the first 100 days after the election — legislation to combat “serious forms of harmful online content,” as well as strengthening the Criminal Code and Canadian Human Rights Act against hate speech. They also promised a “national action plan” to combat hate by 2022, which is only six weeks away.

A couple of weeks ago, Trudeau spoke to the Paris Peace Forum about the spread of online disinformation and hate, in what might have been a hint about where Canada is headed to combat them.

“There is no doubt the digital space has incredible power for good,” Trudeau said. “But from disinformation on vaccines to online extremism, we’ve also seen the threat it can pose to our democratic values, systems and our citizens. We can’t allow the benefits of the digital space to come at the expense of people’s rights or safety.”

Unfortunately — or fittingly — Trudeau never did get to finish talking about the “real action” Canada was taking. His online connection to the forum abruptly cut out, never to be restored, right after the prime minister mentioned the importance of connectivity.

Many Liberals are no doubt tempted to see the ugly election protests of 2021 as a distant memory, better forgotten or relegated to the tiny slice of the population who voted for the People’s Party of Canada, which failed to win even one seat in the Commons.

But even if they don’t get a direct mention in Tuesday’s relatively brief speech from the throne, they will echo through whatever moves the government makes in the next weeks to contain the forces that drove those demonstrations.

Susan Delacourt is an Ottawa-based columnist covering national politics for the Star. Reach her via email: sdelacourt@thestar.ca or follow her on Twitter: @susandelacourt