Is your child nervous about getting a COVID vaccine? Here’s what parents can do

Acknowledge fears

It’s important to validate your child’s feelings and emotions and let them know it’s OK to feel scared or nervous, Christofides said.

“Then as the parent you can say ‘I’m going to help you be brave and get through it.’ That’s teaching kids that it’s normal to feel scared — that there’s nothing wrong with them — but they can still go ahead and do what they need to do and be brave about it.”

Plan ahead and be honest

Some children will feel more calm holding a comfort item, such as a blanket, stuffed animal or stress ball. It’s also OK to take a small ice pack to put on your child’s arm to help numb the area before they get the vaccine, Christofides said.

Another technique is to have your child “blow away the pinchy feeling like blowing out candles on a birthday cake,” she said.

“You can say: ‘The vaccine is going to feel like a little scratch or a pinch or mosquito bite on your arm, it will last for maybe three to five seconds, and there’s something we can do to help make it feel better.”

Offer comfort and positive reinforcement

Depending on their age, children may want to sit on their parents’ laps, hug chest to chest or sit next to them on a chair, but still hold hands. Christofides recommends telling younger kids to “sit still like an ice statue” while getting vaccinated and for parents to offer kind words, no matter how the child behaved.

Afterwards, plan a fun activity with your child, such as going for ice cream, playing at the park or watching a movie at home together to “help build their resilience for the next time.”

Megan Ogilvie is a Toronto-based health reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @megan_ogilvie