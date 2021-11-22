Vaccination policy dogs Erin O’Toole as Conservative MP tests positive for COVID-19

O’Toole’s office wouldn’t say which it was.

Some MPs did attend that gathering virtually, and the room the Tories use is set up to allow for some measure of physical distancing.

Prior to Monday, the numbers of unvaccinated MPs has been pegged as high as a dozen and as few as four.

Niagara West MP Dean Allison is so far the only caucus member who has been publicly identified as having an exemption, but that happened during the election campaign, and he’s not discussed the issue publicly since.

Those numbers need to be known, said Liberal House Leader Mark Holland, because otherwise it calls into question the validity of the medical exemptions that have been received.

In the general population, only a handful of people actually qualify for an exemption he said.

If the Tories’ numbers skew higher than that, “the math doesn’t add up.”

“It’s frustrating to me that they would not provide that information and then say this place should be sitting shoulder to shoulder,” he told reporters, as he called for some kind of additional validation of the exemptions.

“That’s not reasonable, that’s not fair.”

The Conservatives have generally refused to comment on any one specific MP’s vaccination status, citing the need to protect personal medical privacy.

Three other Conservatives were absent Monday.

One, Mark Strahl, decided to stay in his home riding in B.C. to assist recovery efforts from devastating floods and landslides there.

Alberta MP Arnold Viersen said on Twitter he was in transit to Ottawa and would take his seat Tuesday, while Saskatchewan’s Robert Kitchen did not return a question as to his whereabouts.

