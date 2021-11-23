The provincial booking portal will open for those appointments at 8 a.m.

People can make appointments through the online portal and contact centre, public health units' booking systems, some pharmacies and primary care providers.

The province has said it expects to start administering the first shots on Thursday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 400,000 doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were expected Monday, with more than 600,000 more to come in a later shipment.

Children turning five in the remainder of 2021 are also eligible to start booking shots today.

5:30 a.m. Promises to follow all public health guidance on vaccines amounted to not much politically for the federal Conservatives Monday as Parliament resumed with a cloud of suspicion still hovering over the party’s approach to COVID-19.

That fully-vaccinated Conservative MP Richard Lehoux was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the weekend became swift political ammunition for rival parties.

The Liberals seized upon the potential he’d infected other Conservative MPs who may not be vaccinated, and in turn they were putting everyone at risk as MPs crammed into the House of Commons for the return of Parliament.

But how many unvaccinated MPs remain is still the issue.

5:15 a.m. The Public Health Agency of Canada says it hopes to keep the number of wasted doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada under five per cent.

That would amount to 3.7 million of the 73.7 million vaccines that have been distributed to provinces and territories, used by the federal government or held in the central vaccine inventory as of Nov. 18.

The federal, provincial and territorial governments aim to keep vaccine wastage as low as possible.

The Public Health Agency of Canada would not release the total number of wasted doses to date, but a Canadian Press survey of provincial governments shows an average of about 2.6 per cent of distributed doses in responding jurisdictions have been discarded.

5 a.m. Almost half of Canadians plan to abandon social distancing during holiday gatherings and hug, kiss and shake hands with friends and family, a new poll shows.

The poll by Leger in collaboration with The Canadian Press found that 45 per cent of Canadians say they will "greet others with a handshake, hug or kiss" at Christmas parties and other holiday gatherings.

In Ontario, the number prepared to ditch social distancing over the winter vacation rose to 50 per cent, compared to only 37 per cent in B.C.

Among 18- to 34-year-olds, the proportion comfortable with hugging friends and relatives over the holidays rose to 52 per cent.

Christian Bourque, Leger's executive vice-president, said the finding suggested that Canadians may be becoming complacent about the risk of COVID-19 because they are vaccinated.

Forty-nine per cent of Canadians confessed they were not afraid of catching the virus.

At the same time, 81 per cent of Canadians asserted that they would respect all "remaining" safety measures during the holiday season.