2 men sentenced to life in Ontario’s largest cocaine bust, linked to Sinaloa cartel

Two southern Ontario drug traffickers have been hit with life sentences after being convicted in the largest cocaine bust in Ontario history.

Vito Buffone, of Caledon, and Jeffrey Kompon, of Welland, were each sentenced to life in prison following an appeal decision this month. They were earlier convicted of running a sophisticated ring that moved two tonnes of cocaine into Ontario between 2011 and 2014. The Crown appealed the pair’s initial lower sentences, imposed at a 2017 trial.

